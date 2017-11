ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Normandy Police have issued an endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult who walked away form his home Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, and has not been seen since. He’s 81-year-old James Leon St. Cin, and he’s suffering from Alzheimer’s. He’s a white male, 5’05, 120 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Normandy Police Department at (314) 565-0586.