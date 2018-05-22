St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Silver Advisory is in effect for an elderly man who went missing in south St. Louis.

Police say 95-year-old John Thomas Webb, who suffers from dementia, called his wife from White Castle on Gravois around 5 p.m. Monday and asked for directions. Webb was last seen traveling northbound on Gravois Ave.

Webb is described as a black, male, 5’11” in height, weighing 180 lbs, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue baseball cap, dark t-shirt, and blue jeans.

He is believed to be driving a white 1993 Chevrolet S-10 bearing Missouri plates 0YR111.

Anyone with any information is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metro Police Department at 314-444-0001.