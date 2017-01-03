Missing elderly man found safe

(KTRS) – UPDATE: Police say that a missing elderly man has been found safe. A Silver Advisory was issued for Harold Johnson earlier today. He left his home to go to the post office on Monday, but never made it and had not returned home. Police say Johnson was found today.

A Silver Advisory was issued for Harold Johnson earlier today. He left his home to go to the post office on Monday, but never made it and had not returned home. Police say Johnson was found today. He suffers from dementia and did not have a cell phone when he went missing.

EARLIER: A Silver Advisory is in effect after an elderly St. Louis man went missing on Monday.

Police say that 87-year-old Harold Johnson left his south St. Louis home to go to the post office, but never returned home. Johnson’s credit card was used at a Casey’s in Altamont, Illinois this morning.

Johnson is a white man about 5-feet 10-inches tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and a mole on the left side of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.