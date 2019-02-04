Fulton, MO (KTRS) A silver advisory is in effect for a missing Callaway County man. 89-year-old Clifford Charles Borgelt is from 3700 County Road 227 in Fulton Missouri. He went missing at around noon on Sunday.
Borgelt is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with white hair, blue eyes, and glasses and has dementia.
He could be driving a beige 2014 Buick Lacrosse bearing Missouri License plate number FB7H2N.
He was last seen at the Prairie Chapel Methodist Church in Millersburg.
If you have any information, please contact the Callaway County Sheriff’s department at 573-592-2486.