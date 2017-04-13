Silver Alert Canceled, Missing Elderly Woman Found Safe

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Local

2017/04/13 12:19 PM
St. Louis County, MO  (KTRS)  A Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman from north county has been canceled. The woman has been found safe.

Police say 85-year-old Sallie Pearl Williams, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, had not been seen since leaving her Velda Village home around midnight. Williams left her residence on foot in unknown direction of travel.

Police say she was found at Barnes Jewish Hospital, where staff saw the advisory about her and notified police.

