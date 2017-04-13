Silver Alert Canceled, Missing Elderly Woman Found Safe

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman from north county has been canceled. The woman has been found safe. Police say 85-year-old Sallie Pearl Williams, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, had not been seen since leaving her Velda Village home around midnight. Williams left her residence on foot in unknown direction […]

Police say she was found at Barnes Jewish Hospital, where staff saw the advisory about her and notified police.