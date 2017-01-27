SIU Cuts Men’s, Women’s Tennis Programs Amid Budget Problems

Carbondale, IL (KTRS) – Southern Illinois University is cutting its men’s and women’s tennis programs and reducing scholarships for the men’s swimming and diving teams. University leaders announced the reductions on Thursday, citing a declining enrollment and the state’s budget crisis. School officials say the move will save about $660,000 annually starting next school year. […]

The tennis teams were threatened last year, but SIU found the funding to keep them running. SIU Athletic Director Tommy Bell says it wasn’t possible to keep the programs, even after cutting $1 million from a $22 million budget. He says SIU “ran out of options” due to the “severe budget environment.” The school also has seen a dip in ticket revenue.

SIU’s interim chancellor, president and Intercollegiate Athletic Advisory Committee have approved the reduction plan.