ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who placed a skimming device on an ATM machine on Chippewa. Police say the skimming device was discovered on an American Eagle ATM at 6600 Chippewa in late July.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

If members believe their account has been compromised or has experienced fraud, they should contact American Eagle Credit Union at 800-325-9905.