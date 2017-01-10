SLPS Regains Full Accreditation

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Public Schools is making the grade.

On Tuesday morning, the Missouri State Board of Education voted unanimously to grant full accreditation to the district. This was followed by a late afternoon news conference by school and city leaders at the SLPS Administrative Offices Building.

During a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams shared his thoughts on this major achievement.

“It’s been nine years, nine months, and nineteen days since the state board voted for the notion of unaccredited the school district and that the number nine means complete. From a Biblical perspective it means complete and so this particular part of what has happen for the St. Louis Public School District is complete. It does not mean that the work is over.” said Adams.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay calls this one of the highlights during his administration. “This is a very significant moment. We should enjoy our success, but double up our efforts to continue the momentum of moving forward.” said Slay.

To mark the occasion, Slay proclaimed January 13, 2017 as St. Louis Public Schools Day in the City of St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Schools lost accreditation in 2007 and was given provisional accreditation in 2012.