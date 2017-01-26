SLU Defeats UMASS for Second A-10 Win

ST. LOUIS – Aaron Hines scored a career- and game-high 21 points, Saint Louis set school records for free throws made and attempted, and the Billikens held on for a 74-70 Atlantic 10 Conference victory over Massachusetts Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis (6-14, 2-6 A-10) converted 39 of 55 tries from the line, eclipsing the previous school marks of 38 makes vs. West Virginia in the 1959-60 season and 51 attempts vs. Xavier in the 1984-85 campaign. Both totals are A-10 season highs, and both tied for the fifth-highest number in A-10 history.

Davell Roby benefitted the most from the A-10 season-high 38 fouls committed by UMass (12-9, 2-6). Roby scored 17 points – just one point shy of his season high and two away from his career best – on the strength of a 12-of-16 effort at the stripe. Both totals are career highs.

Hines and Jalen Johnson (14 points) also posted career highs in free throws made and attempted. Hines sank 9-of-12, while Johnson connected on 8-of-10.

Reggie Agbeko collected nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds to narrowly miss his fifth double-double of the season. Johnson was a rebound away from his second career double-double, grabbing nine boards.

Elliott Welmer chipped in nine points and five rebounds for the Billikens, whose 74 points are their season high in a conference game. SLU earned a 36-29 advantage on the glass.

Following three lead changes in the early going, Hines made a layup that broke a 6-6 tie and sparked a 23-5 run that put the Billikens on top 29-11 with 5:54 left in the first half.

A bucket by UMass’ Seth Berger in the early stages of the Saint Louis run came at the 14:12 mark. That was the last field goal the Minutemen would score until Donte Clark’s layup with 5:09 remaining made it a 29-13 game.

From there, UMass chipped away at SLU’s lead, cutting the margin to eight before the first half ended with the Billikens holding a 36-27 advantage.

The Minutemen opened the second half with a 10-4 spurt, capped off by Luwane Pipkins’ three-point play that trimmed the Saint Louis lead to 40-37 with 16:40 left.

Johnson drained a triple less than a minute later to double the margin, and the Billikens built the lead back to nine on four occasions, the last time a 63-54 advantage with 4:22 to play.

After C.J. Anderson’s 3-pointer with 15 seconds left made it 71-68, Hines sank two free throws a second later for a five-point Saint Louis edge. DeJon Jarreau drove for a layup to make it a one-possession game again, but Welmer netted one of two from the line to seal the victory.

Jarreau and Zach Lewis led UMass with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Brison Gresham had nine points and nine rebounds.