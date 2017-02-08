SLU Fades Late at St. Bonaventure

Bonnies Sweep Season Series

OLEAN, N.Y. – St. Bonaventure rallied in the second half to defeat Saint Louis 70-55 Wednesday night in Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball action at the Reilly Center.

The loss snaps the Billikens’ two-game winning streak as SLU falls to 8-16 overall and 3-8 in A-10 play. St. Bonaventure, which bounced back after a heartbreaking loss in overtime to VCU, improves to 15-8 overall and 7-4 in the league.

Junior guard Davell Roby led the Billikens with 16 points, while Aaron Hines chipped in 12.

St. Bonaventure, which was led by Jaylen Adams’ 20 points, shot 58.1 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from long range in the second half to help the Bonnies post the win.

The Billikens fell behind 11-2 at the start but rallied and built a seven-point lead late in the half. SLU led by six at halftime, a big difference from when the Bonnies led SLU by 31 at half earlier this year at Chaifetz Arena.

St. Bonaventure slowly chipped away at the deficit. The Bonnies grabbed the lead at the 12:22 mark on a 3-pointer by Adams. A 17-1 run by St. Bonaventure late in the game put the game out of reach.