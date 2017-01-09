SLU Remains Winless in A-10 With Home Loss to Davidson

Bills’ Season High from Free Throw Line Not Enough

St. Louis-Despite a strong second half, Saint Louis dropped a 77-66 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball matchup against Davidson Sunday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena.

It was the fourth loss in a row for the Billikens, who fall to 4-11 overall and 0-3 in A-10 play. Davidson picked up its first A-10 win of the season to improve to 8-6 overall, 1-2 in the league.

SLU trailed by 19 at halftime, but outscored the Wildcats 38-30 in the second half to keep it close. At one point, the Billikens rallied to trail by just eight in the second half.

Senior guard Mike Crawford scored a team-high 16 points and registered five rebounds and five assists. He did not commit a turnover. Junior guards Aaron Hines and Davell Roby combined to go 5-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points apiece. Freshman forward Jalen Johnson tallied nine points.

SLU shot a season-high 56.3 percent from beyond the arc and finished at 46.2 percent for the game. The Billikens’ 75-percent shooting from the free-throw line was also a season high. Davidson shot a sizzling 57.5 percent in the first half, but SLU held the Wildcats to 37.9 percent shooting in the second.

Davidson led wire-to-wire. A Johnson 3-pointer at the 7:40 mark of the first half pulled the Billikens to within four, 21-17. But Davidson would end the half on a 26-11 rally and led 47-28 at the break.

Both teams came out firing in the second half. Elliott Welmer, Hines and Roby all had 3-pointers, but SLU was unable to get a stop on the other end. Davidson would stretch a lead to 17 points midway through the half, but the Billikens kept battling back. A Johnson jumper at the 5:41 mark of the second half pulled SLU within eight of the lead, but Davidson responded with a 3-pointer and SLU never got closer.