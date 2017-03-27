Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Some Amtrak Service To Be Curtailed During Track Upgrades

Some Amtrak Service To Be Curtailed During Track Upgrades

Local

Some Amtrak Service To Be Curtailed During Track Upgrades

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) – Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph. The affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt starting April 3. Those services will be replaced with buses. The Illinois Department of Transportation says some trains will […]

Written by:
2017/03/27 10:58 AM
Some Amtrak Service To Be Curtailed During Track Upgrades

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) – Some Amtrak trains operating between Chicago and St. Louis will stop running while upgrades designed to enable trains to reach 110 mph.

The affected Texas Eagle and Lincoln Service trains will halt starting April 3. Those services will be replaced with buses.
The Illinois Department of Transportation says some trains will run with altered schedules and others will continue to operate as before.

Other track work is finishing. That includes street crossings in Normal that’ll let trains maintain high speeds through the community.

Trains currently don’t top 80 mph between Chicago and St. Louis – except for high-speed demonstration sections.
The goal is to launch high-speed train service on much of the Chicago-St. Louis corridor later this year.

Tagged: , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!