Sound Health Services

Sound Health Services, P.C. is the largest, privately owned, ENT doctor, audiology, speech pathology, and allergy practice with 15 offices in the St. Louis Metro area. They offer the convenience of a large group practice with multiple office sites and prompt appointment scheduling. Their practice features state-of-the-art care for ear, nose, and throat problems, hearing loss, […]

Sound Health Services, P.C. is the largest, privately owned, ENT doctor, audiology, speech pathology, and allergy practice with 15 offices in the St. Louis Metro area. They offer the convenience of a large group practice with multiple office sites and prompt appointment scheduling. Their practice features state-of-the-art care for ear, nose, and throat problems, hearing loss, dizziness, environmental allergies, facial plastics, sinus treatment, and head and neck surgery.