South City Man Charged In Infant Son’s Murder

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A south St. Louis man is accused in the death of his three-month-old son. Twenty-three-year-old Jabri Baker is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly suffocating his son, Ayden Baker. The infant’s lifeless body was discovered at his father’s home on South Compton on Saturday morning. According to court documents, Baker told […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A south St. Louis man is accused in the death of his three-month-old son.

Twenty-three-year-old Jabri Baker is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly suffocating his son, Ayden Baker. The infant’s lifeless body was discovered at his father’s home on South Compton on Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Baker told police he first tried to kill Ayden by pushing the infant’s head into a bed. The boy stopped moving after several minutes, and Baker turned the boy over, believing he was dead.

The charges say that when Ayden took a breath, Baker held the boy’s nostrils and mouth closed until the child died.

Bail had not yet been set. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

A page has been set up on crowdfunding site gofundme to pay for Ayden’s funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to donate, should visit https://www.gofundme.com/rideout-family-fund.