St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect is dead after a police standoff in south St. Louis.

Authorities say at around 2 a.m. Saturday, a woman called police after she found a male acquaintance in home in the 4200 block of Beethoven after her alarm went off. The man allegedly pointed a gun at her. That’s when she ran out the home.

A SWAT team surrounded the home in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender. When they entered the home, they found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.