South County Man Dies After Officers Forced To Use Taser Gun

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) A south county man is dead after being tased by police.

Police responded to a home in the 2900 block of Gladwood Drive around 10:30 p.m. Monday after a family member reported that the man became combative and was trying to harm himself.

According to police, the comments of the call indicated the man was harming himself, destroying the home, and possibly under the influence of drugs. At one point, a family member, barricaded the man in the basement of the home after he started hitting himself in the head with frying pans.

Police say when the first officer arrived on scene, the a family member advised him to wait for backup because he believed the officer would be hurt. After the second officer arrived they attempted to handcuff the man.

Police say officers were forced to use a taser on him after he displayed combative behavior toward them. After he was handcuffed, police noticed he stopped breathing. Life-saving measures were performed, but were unsuccessful.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Tereance Klein.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.