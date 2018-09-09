St. Louis, MO (KTRS) 38-year-old Jesse Michael Kelley of Green Park is in jail for a murder that occurred on the parking lot of a Walmart in South St. Louis County. Kelley was charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery, and armed criminal action in connection with the murder of an Andre’s chef.

County police believe he is the same individual responsible for the kidnapping and robbery of a 17-year-old boy on September 7th in the Central West End on Westminster Place, and had been out of prison for less than a year. He was serving time for setting fire to a business in Maplewood in 2015.

29-year-old Alexander Marley of the 200 block of East Felton Avenue in Lemay was an Executive Chef at Andre’s Catering Company. He worked for the company for six years. He was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 3200 block of Telegraph around 10 o’clock Thursday evening, and later died at an area hospital. Police believe Marley first encountered Kelley posing as a panhandler at a nearby Shell gas station.

Kelley is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 314-615-5400, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous.

