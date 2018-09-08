St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A suspect in the murder of an Andre’s chef in the parking lot of the South County Walmart is in custody. County police believe the suspect is the same individual responsible for a Central West End kidnapping and robbery.

29-year-old Alexander Marley of the 200 block of East Felton Avenue in Lemay was an executive chef at Andre’s Catering Company. He worked for the company for six years. He was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 3200 block of Telegraph around 10 o’clock Thursday evening, and later died at an area hospital. Police believe Marley first encountered the killer, who was posing as a panhandler at a nearby Shell gas station. Police aren’t sure if Marley knew his killer, but they do believe he was targeted.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact St. Louis County Police at 314-615-5400, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous.