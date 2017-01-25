Special election for vacant Missouri Senate seat set

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A special election to fill a vacant Senate seat for west-central Missouri is scheduled for Aug. 8. Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday the election date meant to fill Mike Parson’s vacant seat after Parsons took over as lieutenant governor. Parson’s district includes portions of Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, […]
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A special election to fill a vacant Senate seat for west-central Missouri is scheduled for Aug. 8.
Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday the election date meant to fill Mike Parson’s vacant seat after Parsons took over as lieutenant governor.
Parson’s district includes portions of Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Pettis, Polk and St. Clair counties.
Voters on Aug. 8 also will vote for the replacement of Republican Rep. Caleb Jones of Columbia. He left the legislature to become Greitens’ chief of staff.
