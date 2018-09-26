A new bar and restaurant measure was passed in St. Charles Missouri last night. St. Charles City Council voted in the bill that will have three main parts. First, a three-person Liquor Commission, comprised of the chief of police, the Finance Director and Community Development Director, who will oversee the St. Charles establishments. There will also be a city-wide point system for alcohol-related offenses that could revoke liquor licenses. The establishments will also have to prove that at least 50 percent of their business comes from food sales. The restaurants previously had to show over $200,000 in food sales. Council members say the stricter policy is an effort to control crowds, curb property damage and limit crime.