St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A St. Charles woman who reporting fatally shooting a man during a home invasion is now facing murder charges.

Thirty-one-year-old Karen E. Reisinger is charges with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Carlton Eugene Ford Jr. Police say Reisinger claims Ford broke into her apartment in the 400 block of San Juan Drive late Saturday afternoon and she shot him in self defense. Ford was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police later learned that Ford and another person came to the apartment earlier that day and allegedly demanded money and drugs. Reisinger told police that Ford had maced her and her daughter while in possession of a firearm.

Ford and the other individual left the apartment with an undetermined amount of cash and drugs.

Police say Ford later returned to the apartment and knocked on the door. That’s when Reisinger allegedly retrieved a handgun and when her boyfriend opened the door she shot Ford. After he fell to the ground, she fired a second round.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the St. Charles Crime Stoppers at 636-949-3333.