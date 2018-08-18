ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A battle continues over how to handle the last call for alcohol in the St. Louis-area town of St. Charles.

The St. Charles City Council next week will again try to come up with a solution to a growing problem of unruly closing-time revelers in the town’s historic downtown area.

Council member Dave Beckering says disturbances from people leaving bars and nightclubs on North Main Street have spun out of control in the last two years. Most of the establishments close at 1:30 a.m.

The new ordinance would establish a point system for violations such as serving to minors or allowing patrons to leave with open containers. A business could lose its liquor license if it accrues enough points.