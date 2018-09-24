Police say there is no evidence the shootings are connected. Four of the victims died Sunday. The death toll rose around 6:30 a.m. Monday when a man and a woman were found dead inside a car in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

All six victims were shot.

A female victim was found inside a car at 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

Around noon Sunday, a woman was found dead in a car and her boyfriend’s body was found in an alley a few blocks away.

A man in his mid-20s was found dead inside his car Sunday night. A second victim in the vehicle was shot in the leg but survived.