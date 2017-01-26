St. Louis Aldermanic Committee Once Again Considers Stadium Funding Bill

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Plans to build a $200 million soccer stadium to attract a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis hang in the balance as an aldermanic committee is scheduled to address a proposal to ask taxpayers to foot part of the bill. The aldermanic Ways and Means Committee meets Thursday to […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Plans to build a $200 million soccer stadium to attract a Major League Soccer team to St. Louis hang in the balance as an aldermanic committee is scheduled to address a proposal to ask taxpayers to foot part of the bill.

The aldermanic Ways and Means Committee meets Thursday to consider whether to ask the full Board of Aldermen to place a measure on the April ballot asking voters to approve about $60 million in taxpayer funds for the project. The committee met last week but adjourned without a vote.

If the committee approves the measure on Thursday, it will be taken up by the full Board of Aldermen on Friday.

The Ways and Means committee are also expected to address bills involving MetroLink expansion and funding for renovations to Scottrade Center during Thursday’s meeting.

MLS officials are expected to announce two new expansion teams this fall that would begin play in 2020.