ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Days after it announced it’s cooperating with state investigators into potential clergy abuse, the St. Louis Archdiocese says it found a retired priest viewing child porn on his computer.

The Archdiocese says it was notified the retired priest was viewing what was thought to be child pornography on Friday and immediately reported the incident to law enforcement. The priest’s computer was seized and the Archdiocese says it’s cooperating fully with investigators.

Last week, Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who’s running for the Senate seat held by Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill, said he’s asking all four Roman Catholic archdioceses in Missouri to cooperate in an investigation of potential clergy abuse.