St. Louis Area Prepares For Winter Storm

Local

2017/01/12 10:37 AM
St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   The St. Louis area is bracing for a major winter storm.

The National  Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area. We could see ice accumulations of at least a quarter of an inch.

This has MODOT and IDOT preparing for the incoming ice storm by treating roadways.  Motorists are advised to reduce travel if possible due to potential hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, Governor Eric Greitens has activated the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

Ameren employees have also been put on alert to respond to potential power outages. Ameren reminds the public to stay away from downed power lines.  If you spot a downed power line, you should contact Ameren immediately.

 

