BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area utility worker hit by a stray bullet from a shooting a half block away has died.

Berkeley police say 55-year-old Frank Langston, of Dellwood, died Friday. An employee of Raineri Ready Mix, Langston was delivering materials to a St. Louis sewer district project when he was hit by the bullet. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Police say the bullet came from a shooting that also killed another man, 27-year-old William Dortch, of St. Ann, about a half block away from where Langston was working. Dortch was inside a car sitting at an intersection when someone began shooting into the car.

Berkeley police asked St. Louis County detectives to handle the investigation.