St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis Art Fair closed early on Friday evening due to threatening weather.

The following message was posted on its website:

St. Louis Art Fair officials have learned of a potentially problematic round of weather coming from the south, heading into the St. Louis area. As a result, we have made the decision to close the Saint Louis Art Fair for the rest of the evening. Art Fair officials have notified artists, staff and volunteers of the closure and proper safety measures are being taken.

At the current time, we plan to resume the Saint Louis Art Fair at its scheduled time on Saturday, September 8th at 11:00, but will continue to monitor the weather overnight and tomorrow, working closely with the City of Clayton as we prioritize the safety of all.

Continue to monitor our Facebook and web page for updates.