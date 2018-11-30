St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis is a step closer to scoring a goal of getting Major League Soccer.

The full St. Louis Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Friday morningon a resolution in support of a soccer stadium aimed at attracting a Major League Soccer franchise. It unanimously passed out of a committee on Wednesday.

The proposal, from World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh and Enterprise Holdings’ Taylor family requires no general tax increase. It creates a 3 percent sales tax on items sold at the stadium.

The MLS plans to award two additional franchises but hasn’t said when a decision will be made.