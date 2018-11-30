St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis has scored another goal is its quest to bring an MLS team to the city.

On Friday, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a a resolution in support of a soccer stadium aimed at attracting a Major League Soccer franchise. The measure passed by a vote of 26-2 with Alderwoman Megan Green and Alderwoman Sharon Tyus being the no votes.

As a resolution, it outlines only a plan and it doesn’t create the laws required to secure tax incentives.The MLS plans to award two additional franchises. However, it’s unclear of when that decision will come down.

The revitalized effort to attract a Major League Soccer franchise was announced in October. The ownership group includes World Wide Technology CEO Jim Kavanaugh and the Taylor family, owners of the rental car company Enterprise Holdings.

The owners will cover most of the stadium cost. Aldermen approved free use of the site, a 50 percent break on ticket taxes and a 3 percent sales tax on items sold at the stadium.