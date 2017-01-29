St. Louis Board Of Aldermen Scheduled To Vote On Stadium Bill This Week

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The full St. Louis Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet on Monday where they could take up a vote on the soccer stadium funding bill. The measure was passed by the Ways and Means committee last week by a 5-4 vote. It calls for taxpayer money financing $60,000 million for […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The full St. Louis Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet on Monday where they could take up a vote on the soccer stadium funding bill.
The measure was passed by the Ways and Means committee last week by a 5-4 vote. It calls for taxpayer money financing $60,000 million for a new $200,000 million MLS soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. If passed, the measure would be placed on the April 4th ballot. However, a judge would also have to approve the measure being placed on the ballot.
The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to meet at noon on Monday.
