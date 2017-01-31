St. Louis Catholic schools see rise in non-Catholic students

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Catholic schools in St. Louis have been seeing a decrease in Catholic students over the past decade, while also seeing an increase in non-Catholic enrollment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that in the 11 counties of the St. Louis Archdiocese, Catholic schools lost 22 percent of their Catholic students but saw a 23 percent hike in non-Catholic enrollment in the past 10 years. The National Catholic Educational Association says non-Catholic students now make up about 13 percent of total enrollment in St. Louis’ Catholic schools.

The trend has caused some schools to close, but Hyde Park’s Most Holy Trinity school has seen a 25 percent enrollment increase in three years.

School Principal Jessica Kilmade says it’s because the school has changed its recruitment strategy to cater to the mostly low-income, African-American and non-Catholic population in the area.