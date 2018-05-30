St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The felony computer tampering case against embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens isn’t moving forward.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced during a news conference on Wednesday that she is dismissing the case after reaching an agreement with Greitens’ defense team.

“Many of Mr. Greitens former colleagues and friends cooperated with our prosecution, not because they were threatened or harassed but because it was the right thing to do. I remain confident that we have the evidence required to pursue charges against Mr. Greitens. But sometimes, pursuing charges is not the right or just thing to do for our city or state. Just as I believe the Mr. Greitens’ decision to resign is best for our state, I too, have to consider the totality of the situation.” Gardner said.

“After much conversation with Mr. Greitens defense attorneys and my team, we have come to an agreement on the Felony Computer Tampering case. I believe the most fair and just way to resolve this situation is to dismiss the Computer Tampering charge.” Gardner added.

Gardner did not take questions from reporters, but her spokesperson said Greitens’ defense team reached out to the Circuit Attorney’s Office to offer his resignation in exchanged for the case being dismissed.

Gardner also stressed that her decision to pursue the felony cases against the Governor was not politically motivated.

“Contrary to Mr. Greiten’s past statements, there has been no witch hunt. No plans to bring pain to him or his family. Quite the contrary. The consequences Mr. Greitens has suffered, he brought upon himself. By his actions. By his statements. By his decisions. By his ambition. And his pursuit for power.” Gardner said.

Greitens is set to officially resign at 5 p.m. Friday