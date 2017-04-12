St. Louis City, County sue NFL over Rams’ move to LA; NFL says suit has no basis

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) The National Football League says there is “no legitimate basis” for a lawsuit filed over the Rams’ 2016 relocation from St. Louis to Los Angeles. St. Louis City and County have filed a lawsuit against the National Football League over the move of the Rams to Los Angeles, citing violations of relocation guidelines. The suit was filed this morning in St. Louis Circuit Court and alleges the NFL and its member teams violated their own relocation guidelines by misleading the city over the relocation. other charges, the suit claims the NFL failed to follow relocation guidelines even as it induced St. Louis to spend, “considerable time and money to generate a stadium development.” The lawsuit alleges the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules when leaving for Los Angeles before last season, constituting a contractual breach with St. Louis.

But NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league worked diligently with local and state officials in a process he calls “honest and fair.”