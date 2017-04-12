Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

St. Louis City, County sue NFL over Rams’ move to Los Angeles

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis City and County have filed a lawsuit against the National Football League over the move of the Rams to Los Angeles, citing violations of relocation guidelines. The suit was filed this morning in St. Louis Circuit Court and alleges the NFL and its member teams violated their own relocation guidelines by […]

2017/04/12 1:12 PM
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis City and County have filed a lawsuit against the National Football League over the move of the Rams to Los Angeles, citing violations of relocation guidelines. The suit was filed this morning in St. Louis Circuit Court and alleges the NFL and its member teams violated their own relocation guidelines by misleading the city over the relocation. other charges, the suit claims the NFL  failed to follow relocation guidelines even as they induced St. Louis to spend quote, considerable time and money to generate a stadium development, unquote. The suit seeks more than $1 billion dollars in damages.

