St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Layoff notices could begin as early as Wednesday for employees at St. Louis Community College.

This comes after administrators were given approval to lay off as many as 70 faculty members and 25 staff members during a board meeting on November 30th. This action sparked protests during the meeting.

The layoffs are aimed at resolving the college’s on-going budget problems. The notices are expected to continue through Friday.