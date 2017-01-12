St. Louis County, city sees drop in overall crime

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the overall crime total in St. Louis County and in the city of St. Louis decreased in 2016.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports crime in the county is down 2 percent.

St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson says reported overall crime in the city has dropped 4.1 percent. Dotson says that violent crimes, like homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault were up 4.4 percent compared to 2015. Property crimes dropped by about 6.6 percent.

Mayor Francis Slay said Tuesday that he would look for ways to hire more police officers and noted a proposed sales tax increase could help to do so.

St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar has called for the hiring of more officers.