St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis County man is in jail following a shooting over the weekend. According to county police, 18-year-old Ronnie Williams of the 200 block of Suburban Avenue in Ferguson was allegedly playing with a gun while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle early Saturday morning. The gun went off, killing 17-year-old Lorenzo Moore-Vaughn, who was in the front passenger seat. The incident occurred in the 4700 block of Bristol Rock in Black Jack. Williams has admitted to the offense. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged him with one count of 1st degree involuntary manslaughter. He is being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.