St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The infamous Pamela Hupp story takes another twist.

When Pamela Hupp’s 77-year old mother was found dead from a fall from a balcony at her senior living home in Fenton, her death was ruled ‘accidental”. Now that ruling has been changed from “accidental” to “undetermined”.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office decided to take another look at the death of Shirley Neumann after Hupp was charged with 1st degree murder in death of 33-year old Louis Gumpenberger. In that case, Hupp is accused of posing as a producer for the NBC TV show “Dateline” to lure him to her home, where she allegedly killed him then called 9-1-1 pretending Gumpenberger was a a kidnapper sent by Russell Faria.

Faria was acquitted of killing his wife, Betsy, after originally spending time in jail for her death. While Hupp has not been charged for Betsy Faria’s death, she did collect a large life insurance policy after she died. She also was a key witness in Faria’s first murder trial.

Hupp’s mother also had a large life insurance policy. Out media partners at KTVI aired a report on the medical examiner’s decision last night. The medical examiner told the Post-Dispatch “there was just so much going on around this woman … that I was no longer willing to say it could be an accident.”