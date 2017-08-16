St. Louis County Police And Fashion Police Looking For Jorts Wearing Bandit

St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Law enforcement are urging anyone who recognizes a man accused of robbing St. Louis-area Walgreens stores while wearing jean shorts to call “the fashion police.”

St. Louis County Police have dubbed the suspect as the “jorts-wearing bandit”. In a tweet with a photo of the suspect, police say his “disregard for the law is as offensive as his disregard for fashion trends.” The jorts wearing bandit is accused of targeting at least three Walgreens stores in St. Louis County.

Police say anyone who recognizes the bandit must contact law enforcement or “the fashion police.”

Jorts have been denigrated as a holdover of 90s men’s fashion, but have recently regained some popularity among hipsters.