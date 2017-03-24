Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Canceled: St. Louis County Police searching for missing elderly woman

Local

( KTRS ) Update: Alexander has been located safely.   St. Louis County Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman. June Alexander hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon, when she spoke with her nephew. Police say that Alexander is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. She is described as an African American woman, 5′ 02″, […]

2017/03/24 2:21 AM
( KTRS ) Update: Alexander has been located safely.

 

St. Louis County Police are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman.

June Alexander hasn’t been seen since Wednesday afternoon, when she spoke with her nephew.

Police say that Alexander is diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. She is described as an African American woman, 5′ 02″, 150 lbs, grey hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen driving a tan 1999 Ford Escort with Missouri plates reading – BD95X, in the 9600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Authorities “pinged” her phone and it registered in the Midtown area in St. Louis.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

