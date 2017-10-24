St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) The St. Louis County Police Department will participate in the annual National Take Back Drug Initiative on Saturday.

There will be 12 locations where you can drop off unused, unwanted, or found prescription drugs.The time for the event is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The locations are listed below:

North County Recreational Complex: 2577 Redman Road, St Louis MO 63136

City of Hanley Hills Substation: 7713 Utica, Hanley Hills MO 63133

City of Green Park City Hall: 11100 Mueller Road #2, Green Park MO 63123

Grantwood Village City Hall: 1 Missionary Ridge, St Louis MO 63123

Village of Marlborough City Hall: 7826 Wimbledon, Marlborough MO 63119

South County Precinct: 324 Sappington Barracks, St Louis MO 63125

City of Fenton Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 625 Smizer Mill Road, Fenton MO 63026

City of Wildwood Precinct Station (in Municipal Building): 16860 Main Street, Wildwood MO 63040

West County Precinct: 232 Vance Road, Valley Park MO 63088

City of Twin Oaks City Hall: 1393 Big Bend Blvd Suite F, Twin Oaks MO 63021

City of Winchester City Hall: 109 Lindy Blvd, Winchester MO 63021

City of Jennings Precinct: 5445 Jennings Station Road, Jennings MO 63136