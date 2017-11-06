ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is charged with child endangerment after police say he was drag racing with his 2-year-old son in the car and the boy was badly injured when the vehicle crashed.

Thirty-year-old Nathaniel Robinson was charged Monday in connection to the May incident. Police say Robinson was racing about 2 a.m. on Natural Bridge Road and was driving 80 mph when he crashed into another car.

Police say the 2-year-old was not restrained in the back seat and was ejected. A woman in the car was also hurt.

Robinson was not injured. The other driver left the scene. No attorney is listed for Robinson, who remains jailed.