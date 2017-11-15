ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis fire investigators acknowledge they may never learn the exact cause of yesterday’s fire that gutted that southside warehouse Wednesday but the recovery has already begun. One of the bigger losses from the fire was hundreds of toys and blankets that Shriners Hospital had begun collecting for their patients – all children – for the holidays. Organizations and companies are stepping up to collect donations.

P-R Manager for Shriners Hospital, Max Montgomery, says late Thursday, members of the St. Louis Fire Department who helped fight the 5-alarm fire dropped by the hospital to tell him they’re opening all city firehouses as collection points for toys and blankets.

Donations can also be made at the Shriners Hospital and at the Moolah Shrine Center in Maryland Heights from 9 until noon Saturday. Toys and blankets are needed the most. The Shriners also have more information on their website. Three restaurants in the Central West End that belong to the Gamlin Group are also collecting until Nov. 24: Gamlin Whiskey House. Sub Zero Vodka Bar and 1764 Public House.