St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis has its first homicide of the year. Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night on Dodier Street in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The number of murders in St. Louis in […]

The number of murders in St. Louis in 2016 tied with the previous year at 188 homicides.