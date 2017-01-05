St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis has its first homicide of the year. Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night on Dodier Street in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The number of murders in St. Louis in […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis has its first homicide of the year.
Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night on Dodier Street in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.
The number of murders in St. Louis in 2016 tied with the previous year at 188 homicides.
