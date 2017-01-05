Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

 

 LSU      88-77      Mizzou

You are here: Home \ Local \ St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

Local

St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   St. Louis has its first homicide of the year. Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night on Dodier Street in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests. The number of murders in St. Louis in […]

Written by:
2017/01/05 10:30 AM
St. Louis Has Its First Murder Of The Year

St. Louis, MO  (KTRS)   St. Louis has its first homicide of the year.

Police say a man was shot to death Wednesday night on Dodier Street in north St. Louis. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

The number of murders in St. Louis in 2016 tied with the previous year at 188 homicides.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!