ST. LOUIS (KTRS) One of St. Louis’ magnet schools … the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience is the grand prize winner of a hackathon sponsored by St. Louis-based World Wide Technology. The school beat out 119 other area schools in the hackathon, in which students were tested on their knowledge of computer systems and technologies.

World Wide Technology presented the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience with a $10,000 dollar check. The two runners-up were Villa Duchesne and MICDS.