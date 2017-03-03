Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

St. Louis Man Arrested In Connection With Some JCC Threats

NEW YORK (AP) – A St. Louis man has been arrested in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City. Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson has been arrested in St. Louis.

2017/03/03 10:15 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – A St. Louis man has been arrested in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters in New York City.

Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson has been arrested in St. Louis.

According to a complaint, the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

The phone threat to the ADL’s Manhattan headquarters was made Feb. 22.

Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking.

There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.

