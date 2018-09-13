ST. LOUIS (KTRS) A St. Louis man is under arrest in an incident in which a motorist drove onto a lawn and around a school bus stop in Ballwin Tuesday morning. A video widely circulated on social media shows the school bus stopped to pick up students while a car approached from behind the bus and swerved onto a lawn to avoid the stop. Nobody was hurt.

Police say 52-year-old Matthew McCloskey of St. Louis has admitted to driving the vehicle but blamed his behavior on mechanical failure in his car. McCloskey has been released from custody while the case is under review by the Ballwin Municipal Prosecutor’s office.