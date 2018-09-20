The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jurors found 25-year-old Victor Whittier guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the August 2017 death of 24-year-old Cierra Jackson.

She wrote in court documents filed one month before her death that she didn’t know what Whittier was “capable of doing.”

Her 11-year-old brother testified to hearing Whittier’s voice and gunfire before finding her dead. Authorities say four .38-caliber bullets were fired through her bedroom window.

Whittier told police he was in a bar at the time of the shooting.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 16.