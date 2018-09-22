The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Reno Witt Jr. was sentenced Friday. He was found guilty by a jury in June of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Witt caused the crash that killed his passenger, 22-year-old Ricky Nelson. Court records say Whitt fled from officers after they were called to an apartment complex to investigate car break-ins.

Police say Whitt exceeded 90 mph before hitting a utility pole. Two other passengers were hurt.

A jury in 2014 found Whitt guilty of three counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest, but deadlocked on the murder charge. He’s serving a 15-year prison term on the other counts.